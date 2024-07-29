Business Standard
Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 88.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 33.98% to Rs 222.88 crore
Net Loss of Sanghi Industries reported to Rs 88.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 189.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.98% to Rs 222.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 166.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales222.88166.35 34 OPM %-2.31-57.85 -PBDT-45.73-165.85 72 PBT-88.82-189.43 53 NP-88.82-189.43 53
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

