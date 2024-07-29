Business Standard
Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 38.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 69.79% to Rs 280.76 crore
Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 38.13% to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.79% to Rs 280.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales280.76165.36 70 OPM %14.9119.60 -PBDT30.5726.17 17 PBT22.6817.77 28 NP16.4111.88 38
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

