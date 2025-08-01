Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 294.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.33% to Rs 338.74 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 294.40% to Rs 66.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.33% to Rs 338.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 283.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales338.74283.88 19 OPM %26.6717.00 -PBDT94.2550.18 88 PBT88.8143.02 106 NP66.1816.78 294
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content