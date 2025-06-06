Friday, June 06, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 4.68%, NIFTY jumps 1.02%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 4.68%, NIFTY jumps 1.02%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 4.68% at 1039.6 today. The index is up 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd gained 6.70%, DLF Ltd rose 6.62% and Oberoi Realty Ltd jumped 5.96%. The Nifty Realty index is down 1.00% over last one year compared to the 9.56% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.90% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.02% to close at 25003.05 while the SENSEX added 0.92% to close at 82188.99 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty above 24,950; metal shares shine

Nifty above 24,950; metal shares shine

EUR/USD off six-week high after ECB rate cut

EUR/USD off six-week high after ECB rate cut

Dollar index minimizes losses ahead of US non-farms jobs report

Dollar index minimizes losses ahead of US non-farms jobs report

Muthoot Finance jumps 18% in six days

Muthoot Finance jumps 18% in six days

Bajaj Holdings & Investment sells 0.65% stake in Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Holdings & Investment sells 0.65% stake in Bajaj Finserv

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon