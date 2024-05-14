Business Standard
Abans Holdings consolidated net profit declines 7.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales decline 55.91% to Rs 252.32 crore
Net profit of Abans Holdings declined 7.19% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.91% to Rs 252.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 572.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.21% to Rs 81.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 1378.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1162.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales252.32572.26 -56 1378.341162.56 19 OPM %14.634.80 -10.887.31 - PBDT25.4025.65 -1 100.6476.74 31 PBT25.2525.46 -1 100.0176.09 31 NP19.4921.00 -7 81.7664.78 26
First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

