Abans Holdings consolidated net profit declines 7.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.91% to Rs 252.32 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 26.21% to Rs 81.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 1378.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1162.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Abans Holdings declined 7.19% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.91% to Rs 252.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 572.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.252.32572.261378.341162.5614.634.8010.887.3125.4025.65100.6476.7425.2525.46100.0176.0919.4921.0081.7664.78