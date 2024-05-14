Abans Holdings consolidated net profit declines 7.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.91% to Rs 252.32 croreNet profit of Abans Holdings declined 7.19% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.91% to Rs 252.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 572.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.21% to Rs 81.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 1378.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1162.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content