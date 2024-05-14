Business Standard
Anmol India standalone net profit declines 11.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 402.88 crore
Net profit of Anmol India declined 11.74% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 402.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.00% to Rs 20.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 1501.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1410.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales402.88370.13 9 1501.241410.24 6 OPM %0.601.97 -1.922.03 - PBDT5.666.15 -8 28.6825.55 12 PBT5.546.02 -8 28.2525.04 13 NP3.914.43 -12 20.9018.66 12
First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

