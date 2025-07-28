Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indiqube Spaces IPO ends with 12.47x subscription

Indiqube Spaces IPO ends with 12.47x subscription

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

The offer received bids for 21.27 crore shares as against 1.71 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Indiqube Spaces received bids for 21,27,45,960 shares as against 1,71,48,335 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 12.47 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 14.35 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 12.90 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 8.27 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 July 2025 and it closed on 25 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 225 and 237 per share.

The issue comprised both an issue of fresh equity aggregating to Rs 650 crore and an offer for sale aggregating to Rs 50 crore. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 462.649 crore will be used for funding capital expenditure towards the establishment of new centers; Rs 93.035 crore towards repayment/prepayment/redemption, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

 

Total outstanding borrowings as of May 31, 2025, were Rs 332.079 crore on a consolidated basis.

IndiQube Spaces is a managed workspace solutions provider offering tech-driven, sustainable office spaces. As of March 31, 2025, the company operated 115 centers across 15 cities with a total portfolio of 8.40 million sq. ft. and a seating capacity of 1.86 lakh.

It has a strong presence in Bengaluru and Chennai, comprising over 79% of its total area under management. IndiQube primarily caters to enterprise clients, including Global Capability Centers, and maintains high occupancy and long lease tenures. The company earns revenue through workspace leasing and value-added services like F&B and IT support.

Ahead of the IPO, Indiqube Spaces on 22 July 2025 raised Rs 314.32 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.36 crore shares at Rs 237 each to 29 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 139.62 crore and sales of Rs 1,059.29 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

