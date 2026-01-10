Protean eGov Technologies bags Rs 25-cr order for Ethiopia Agriculture DPI Project

Protean eGov Technologies has secured a Rs 25-crore work order from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B), to implement Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and services for Ethiopia's agriculture ecosystem.

Under the contract, Protean eGov Technologies will act as the system integrator and provide end-to-end technology, programme management and engineering services. This includes the design, development, deployment and ongoing support of an AI-powered digital platform aimed at building Global Digital Public Goods (DPGs) for a unified agricultural ecosystem in Ethiopia.

The project will focus on creating unique farmer and farm IDs, integrating data related to crops, soil and livestock, and offering AI-driven advisory services to support the agricultural sector. The scope of work covers the complete lifecycle of the platform, from development to deployment and maintenance. The company said the order aligns with its strategy to expand its DPI capabilities in international markets and marks a key milestone in its efforts to develop and implement digital public goods for the agriculture sector. The contract, valued at Rs 25 crore, is scheduled to be executed within 17 calendar months from the date of execution.

The company also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. It added that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Protean eGov Technologies is engaged in developing digital public infrastructure and citizen-centric e-governance solutions. In Q2 FY26, the company reported a 14.9% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.86 crore, while net sales increased 14% to Rs 250.50 crore.

