Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.03% to Rs 222.15 croreNet profit of Protean eGov Technologies rose 5.75% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.03% to Rs 222.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.96% to Rs 92.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 840.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 882.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales222.15222.08 0 840.70882.04 -5 OPM %8.059.87 -9.5610.14 - PBDT33.3434.41 -3 146.25155.34 -6 PBT25.2423.51 7 118.43127.86 -7 NP20.4019.29 6 92.4697.29 -5
