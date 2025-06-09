Monday, June 09, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Protean eGov Technologies wins work order of Rs 100 cr

Protean eGov Technologies wins work order of Rs 100 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

From Bima Sugam India Federation

Protean eGov Technologies has been awarded a prestigious and strategically significant work order valued at approximately Rs 100 crore, on 09 June 2025, by the Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) through the RFP process. BSIF, a not-for-profit entity led by key stakeholders of the Indian insurance ecosystem, governs Bima Sugam - an ambitious digital public platform envisaged as a unified, nation-scale marketplace for insurance products and services.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

