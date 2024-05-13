Business Standard
Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 59.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 48.18% to Rs 193.33 crore
Net profit of Protium Finance rose 59.67% to Rs 31.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.18% to Rs 193.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.59% to Rs 115.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.24% to Rs 692.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 416.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales193.33130.47 48 692.34416.48 66 OPM %53.1840.59 -48.2840.22 - PBDT49.0728.32 73 180.8999.57 82 PBT42.7024.41 75 156.9785.74 83 NP31.2819.59 60 115.2763.13 83
First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

