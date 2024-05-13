Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 59.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.18% to Rs 193.33 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 82.59% to Rs 115.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.24% to Rs 692.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 416.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Protium Finance rose 59.67% to Rs 31.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.18% to Rs 193.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.