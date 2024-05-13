Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ludlow Jute &amp; Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 5.27% to Rs 127.53 crore
Net Loss of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.27% to Rs 127.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.00% to Rs 475.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 546.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales127.53134.62 -5 475.52546.57 -13 OPM %-2.622.73 -0.053.11 - PBDT-5.941.86 PL -8.9810.54 PL PBT-8.36-0.42 -1890 -17.862.11 PL NP-5.43-0.50 -986 -12.541.34 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredBomb Threats in Jaipur SchoolsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon