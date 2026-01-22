Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit declines 77.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 23471.90 crore

Net profit of Interglobe Aviation declined 77.55% to Rs 549.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2448.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 23471.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22110.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.23471.9022110.7022.8723.424890.904752.602108.702527.10549.802448.80

