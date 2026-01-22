Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit declines 77.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 23471.90 crore

Net profit of Interglobe Aviation declined 77.55% to Rs 549.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2448.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 23471.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22110.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales23471.9022110.70 6 OPM %22.8723.42 -PBDT4890.904752.60 3 PBT2108.702527.10 -17 NP549.802448.80 -78

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

