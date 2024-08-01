Tata Motors consolidated net profit rises 73.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 107316.00 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Tata Motors rose 73.77% to Rs 5566.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3203.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 107316.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101528.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.107316.00101528.0014.7113.0215401.0012174.008827.005541.005566.003203.00