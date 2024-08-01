Sah Polymers consolidated net profit declines 44.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.99% to Rs 29.11 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sah Polymers declined 44.23% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.99% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.1123.295.397.301.091.450.460.870.290.52