Sah Polymers consolidated net profit declines 44.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.99% to Rs 29.11 croreNet profit of Sah Polymers declined 44.23% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.99% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.1123.29 25 OPM %5.397.30 -PBDT1.091.45 -25 PBT0.460.87 -47 NP0.290.52 -44
