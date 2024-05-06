Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 196.53 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 12.31% to Rs 53.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.15% to Rs 934.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1006.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 24.69% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 196.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.