KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 108.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 39.19 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 43.23% to Rs 12.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.25% to Rs 151.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of KPT Industries rose 108.57% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 39.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.