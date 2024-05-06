Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SPS International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of SPS International reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.02 -100 0.030.02 50 OPM %0-400.00 --1200.00-1200.00 - PBDT-0.12-0.07 -71 -0.36-0.12 -200 PBT-0.12-0.07 -71 -0.36-0.12 -200 NP-0.12-0.07 -71 -0.36-0.12 -200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VL E-Governance &amp; IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 163.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Investments through P-note surge to near 6-yr high at Rs 1.5 trillion

Board of GHCL approves revenue budget and capital budget for FY25

EaseMyTrip.com opens new franchise store in Amritsar

KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 108.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit rises 16.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon