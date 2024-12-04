Punjab Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 89.73% to Rs 5.54 croreNet Loss of Punjab Communications reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 89.73% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.542.92 90 OPM %-53.25-75.00 -PBDT-0.95-0.35 -171 PBT-1.00-0.40 -150 NP-1.00-0.40 -150
