Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 15.72% to Rs 5555.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4801.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.12% to Rs 32889.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31894.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.32889.2331894.8071.7376.506439.887055.046439.887055.045555.894801.00

