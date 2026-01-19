Tips Music standalone net profit rises 32.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.40% to Rs 94.29 crore

Net profit of Tips Music rose 32.62% to Rs 58.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.40% to Rs 94.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 77.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

