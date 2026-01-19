Monday, January 19, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Gujarat Lease Financing declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tech Mahindra Q3 PAT slips 6% QoQ to Rs 1,122 cr

Tech Mahindra Q3 PAT slips 6% QoQ to Rs 1,122 cr

Divis Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Pace Digitek subsidiary receives order worth Rs 94 cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Pace Digitek subsidiary receives order worth Rs 94 cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

MOSCHIP delivers critical program validating its turnkey Netlist-to-Silicon capability

MOSCHIP delivers critical program validating its turnkey Netlist-to-Silicon capability

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Q3 Results reviewIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateAmagi Media Labs IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate Today