Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 106.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.48% to Rs 31.34 croreNet profit of Purity Flex Pack rose 106.45% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.48% to Rs 31.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 187.10% to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 126.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.3426.23 19 126.65107.61 18 OPM %8.208.12 -7.236.26 - PBDT1.831.41 30 7.485.00 50 PBT0.850.46 85 3.541.21 193 NP0.640.31 106 2.670.93 187
