Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashima consolidated net profit declines 96.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashima consolidated net profit declines 96.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales decline 98.97% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Ashima declined 96.61% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 98.97% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 96.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 88.30% to Rs 10.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.8178.66 -99 10.4889.61 -88 OPM %-146.9180.47 -38.9380.26 - PBDT-1.9562.20 PL 0.3969.88 -99 PBT-2.0262.01 PL -0.2769.10 PL NP3.2595.82 -97 -19.0096.41 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 40.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 40.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 2.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 2.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oscar Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oscar Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon