Purple Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 60.67% to Rs 1.43 crore
Net profit of Purple Finance reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.67% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.66% to Rs 4.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.430.89 61 4.422.56 73 OPM %-280.42-285.39 --250.23-211.72 - PBDT-4.56-2.58 -77 -12.08-5.56 -117 PBT-4.89-2.80 -75 -13.26-6.23 -113 NP0.56-2.83 LP -7.61-6.33 -20
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

