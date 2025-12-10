PVR Inox Ltd drops for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1063.8, down 1.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 4.81% in NIFTY and a 29.73% up 55.92% in the Nifty Media index.
PVR Inox Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1063.8, down 1.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 25826.95. The Sensex is at 84598.68, down 0.08%.PVR Inox Ltd has eased around 5.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1405.05, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66864 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.68 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
