Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 32.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ruchira Papers declined 32.08% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 164.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 169.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.164.23169.0716.0920.1626.0633.2321.8729.1714.7821.76