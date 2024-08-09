Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 32.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 164.23 croreNet profit of Ruchira Papers declined 32.08% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 164.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 169.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales164.23169.07 -3 OPM %16.0920.16 -PBDT26.0633.23 -22 PBT21.8729.17 -25 NP14.7821.76 -32
