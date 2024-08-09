HLV standalone net profit declines 14.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 42.95 crore

Net profit of HLV declined 14.74% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 42.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.42.9542.621.1210.325.125.361.621.901.621.90