HLV standalone net profit declines 14.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 42.95 croreNet profit of HLV declined 14.74% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 42.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.9542.62 1 OPM %1.1210.32 -PBDT5.125.36 -4 PBT1.621.90 -15 NP1.621.90 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content