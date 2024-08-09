Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 1.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.18% to Rs 120.59 croreNet profit of Matrimony.com declined 1.41% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.18% to Rs 120.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 123.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales120.59123.28 -2 OPM %16.7016.62 -PBDT25.7025.66 0 PBT18.3318.48 -1 NP13.9714.17 -1
