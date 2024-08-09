Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 1.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 2.18% to Rs 120.59 crore
Net profit of Matrimony.com declined 1.41% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.18% to Rs 120.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 123.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales120.59123.28 -2 OPM %16.7016.62 -PBDT25.7025.66 0 PBT18.3318.48 -1 NP13.9714.17 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE : A victory of truth; we hope that Kejriwal, Jain will also get justice, say AAP leaders

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index outruns peers; Trent jumps 13%, Lodha 6%, SAIL down 5%

Banking laws Bill extends tenure of cooperative banks' directors to 10 yrs

Trent hits record high on strong June quarter earnings; stock zooms 13%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon