Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 48.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 148.28 croreNet profit of Hitech Corporation declined 48.29% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 148.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 146.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales148.28146.51 1 OPM %10.8211.55 -PBDT11.4113.18 -13 PBT1.994.09 -51 NP1.512.92 -48
