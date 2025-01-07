Business Standard

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Jan 07 2025

NSE India VIX tumbled 6.32% to 14.66.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,785.45, a premium of 77.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,707.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 91.85 points or 0.39% to 23,707.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.32% to 14.66.

Tata Motors, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Jan 07 2025

