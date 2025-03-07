Friday, March 07, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quality Power jumps after acquiring majority stake in MEMEPL

Quality Power jumps after acquiring majority stake in MEMEPL

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Quality Power Electrical Equipment added 2.34% to Rs 345.90 after the company has acquired 51% stake in Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Private (MEMEPL) for total consideration of Rs 120 crore.

Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Pvt (MEMEPL), a leading manufacturer of high-voltage instrument transformers for utilities, industries and power transmission networks. Its turnover was Rs 219.34 crore in FY24.

The company has acquired MEMEPL to drive innovation through advanced R&D, focusing on next-generation high-voltage equipment, including smart monitoring and digital integration solutions. This acquisition strengthens the companys portfolio by combining Mehrus expertise in instrument transformers with its existing range of shunt reactors, power transformers, line traps, and FACTS solutions. It also expands market reach through Mehrus established customer base in Southeast Asia and Africa, further enhancing the companys global presence.

 

The company has acquired 5,22,750 equity shares of Rs 10 each representing 51% equity share of capital of Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

This acquisition represents a strategic milestone, aligning with Quality Powers long-term vision to expand its technological capabilities, USP, manufacturing scale and global market reach.

Commenting on the acquisition of Mehru, Bharanidharan Pandyan, joint managing and whole-time director, Quality Power, said: Mehrus expertise in oil-filled and dry-type instrument transformers up to 500kV aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering world-class power equipments solutions. With the growing global demand for grid stability, FACTS, and renewable integration, this acquisition positions us strongly in a multi-billion-dollar market energy products market where the barriers to entry are high due to stringent technical requirements and regulatory compliance.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Smallcap stock surges 56% in less than a month; zooms over 3200% in 5 years

Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 70 pts, Nifty above 22,580; Smallcap up over 1%

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian firms ramp up long-term FX hedges on rupee swings, cheaper costs

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bank Nifty trades at crucial juncture; HDFC, ICICI Bank charts hint this

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra received record FDI in just nine months of 2024-25: Fadnavis

By integrating Mehrus technology with our advanced manufacturing and global supply chain, we are creating a powerhouse of innovation, reliability, and customer-centric solutions. With this synergy, Quality Power is now better equipped than ever to serve utilities, industries, and infrastructure projects worldwide with superior, highprecision electrical equipment.

Shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipment entered into stock market on 24 February 2025. The counter was listed at Rs 432, exhibiting a premium of 1.65% to the issue price, Rs 425. The IPO was subscribed 1.29 times.

Quality Power Electrical Equipment (QPEEL) offers a range of technology-driven products, comprehensive system solutions, and professional services tailored for the power sector. It is among the few global manufacturers of critical high-voltage equipment for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) networks.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 50.08 crore and sales of Rs 155.74 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Balaji Phosphates rises on listing day

NSE SME Balaji Phosphates rises on listing day

Gensol Engg slides after CFO Ankit Jain resigns

Gensol Engg slides after CFO Ankit Jain resigns

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; media shares rally

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; media shares rally

MSMEs need to be integrated into larger supply chains to drive real competitiveness and achieve 7-8% growth: NITI Aayog VC at CII

MSMEs need to be integrated into larger supply chains to drive real competitiveness and achieve 7-8% growth: NITI Aayog VC at CII

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in senior management

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon