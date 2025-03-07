Sensex, Nifty pare losses; media shares rally

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 143.20 points, or 0.19%, to 74,488.30. The Nifty 50 index rose 48.10 points, or 0.21%, to 22,592.80.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.39%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.02%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,678 shares rose and 901 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index added 1.32% to 1,481.45. The index rallied 8.01% in four consecutive trading sessions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 4.4%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.57%), Den Networks (up 1.4%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.37%), Tips Music (up 1.13%), Dish TV India (up 1.05%), Saregama India (up 0.43%) added.
On the other hand, PVR Inox (down 0.3%), Sun TV Network (down 0.27%) and Nazara Technologies (down 0.06%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Inox Wind jumped 7.65% after the company secured a 153 MW order from a prominent renewable energy developer, a member of a large global clean energy company.
Kalpataru Projects International rallied 3.60% after the company and its international subsidiaries secured new orders worth Rs 2,306 crore.
Bharat Electronics added 2.55% after the company announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 577 crore since 20 February 2025.
