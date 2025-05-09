Friday, May 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Heal Tech bags Rs 18-cr order from NFSU Research and Innovation Council

Quick Heal Tech bags Rs 18-cr order from NFSU Research and Innovation Council

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies announced that it has received a significant purchase order worth Rs 18 crore from the NFSU Research and Innovation Council (NFSU), an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The order pertains to the implementation of a Cyber Literacy Program, which is expected to be completed within one year.

The company also clarified that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

The official announcement was made on 08 May 2025, after market hours.

Quick Heal Technologies is engaged in the business of providing security software products. The company caters to both domestic and international markets.

 

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 14.04 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 18.6% YoY to Rs 65.14 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The counter declined 2.26% to Rs 259 on the BSE.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

