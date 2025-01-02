Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 3.79%, NIFTY climbs 1.88%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 3.79%, NIFTY climbs 1.88%

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Auto index ended up 3.79% at 24016.19921875 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Eicher Motors Ltd rose 8.65%, Ashok Leyland Ltd gained 5.95% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd added 5.65%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 31.00% over last one year compared to the 12.41% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 2.26% and Nifty India Consumption index added 2.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.88% to close at 24188.650390625 while the SENSEX increased 1.83% to close at 79943.71 today.

Nifty ends above 24,150; Sensex soars 1,436 pts; auto shares rally

Nifty January futures trade at premium

TVS Supply Chain Solutions update on scheme of amalgamation

Hyundai Motor India reveals Hyundai CRETA Electric

Bajaj Finance soars as brokerage reiterates buy rating

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

