Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.11%

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Auto index closed up 1.11% at 27661 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained 3.03%, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rose 2.46% and Bharat Forge Ltd jumped 1.71%. The Nifty Auto index is up 16.00% over last one year compared to the 5.10% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.06% and Nifty Pharma index gained 0.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.55% to close at 25898.55 while the SENSEX added 0.51% to close at 84818.13 today.

Rupee plunges to fresh lifetime lows

Sensex settles 427 pts higher; Nifty ends near 25,900 level; VIX slides 4.69%

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

S&P Global Ratings recognizes Biocon Biologics' accelerated debt reduction

SEAMEC update on deployment of vessel 'SEAMEC III'

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

