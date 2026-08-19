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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index falls 1.18%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index falls 1.18%

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Energy index closed down 1.18% at 38124.45 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, CESC Ltd dropped 4.95%, Hitachi Energy India Ltd slipped 4.18% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd shed 3.89%. The Nifty Energy index has soared 10.00% over last one year compared to the 3.61% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 0.91% and Nifty PSE index has dropped 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.32% to close at 24078.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.42% to close at 76909.68 today.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST