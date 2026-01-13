Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index falls 1.14%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index falls 1.14%

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Infrastructure index closed down 1.14% at 9226.55 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 3.42%, Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 3.27% and Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 2.69%. The Nifty Infrastructure index has soared 15.00% over last one year compared to the 11.46% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.78% and Nifty Media index increased 0.76% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.22% to close at 25732.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.30% to close at 83627.69 today.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

