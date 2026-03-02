Shree Ram Twistex slides on debut

Shares of Shree Ram Twistex were currently trading at Rs 69 at 10:06 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 33.65% as compared with the issue price of Rs 104.

The stock debuted at Rs 70, marking a discount of 32.69% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 72.90 and a low of 67. On the BSE, over 0.85 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Shree Ram Twistex was subscribed 43.66 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026, and it closed on 25 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 104 per share.

The offer consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 1.06 crore equity shares. At the upper price band of Rs 104, the company intended to raise Rs 110.24 crore.

Shree Ram Twistex will utilize the IPO proceeds to set up a 4.2 MW wind power plant for captive use at an estimated cost of Rs 39 crore. Additionally, Rs 14.89 crore will be allocated towards repayment of certain borrowings, Rs 44 crore for working capital requirements, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Shree Ram Twistex manufactures cotton yarns, including compact ring spun, combed, and carded varieties for knitting, weaving, and value-added yarns like slub and lycra blends. Operating on a B2B model, it supplies domestic textile manufacturers and exporters, with exports contributing 610% of revenue. The Gujarat-based facility has 17 spinning machines and five warehouses with 9,855 MT storage capacity.

For the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 7 crore and income from operations of Rs 132.08 crore.

