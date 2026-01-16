Friday, January 16, 2026 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 3.34%

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed up 3.34% at 39086.65 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd added 5.69%, Infosys Ltd gained 5.63% and Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 5.16%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 9.00% over last one year compared to the 10.22% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has dropped 1.28% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.11% to close at 25694.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.23% to close at 83570.35 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit declines 96.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 35.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 702.03% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

