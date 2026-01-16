Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 3.34%

Nifty IT index closed up 3.34% at 39086.65 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd added 5.69%, Infosys Ltd gained 5.63% and Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 5.16%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 9.00% over last one year compared to the 10.22% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has dropped 1.28% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.11% to close at 25694.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.23% to close at 83570.35 today.

