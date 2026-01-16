Tata Technologies consolidated net profit declines 96.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 1365.73 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies declined 96.06% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 168.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 1365.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1317.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1365.731317.3814.1217.76222.83256.64186.83226.196.64168.64

