Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 702.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.03% to Rs 1818.42 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 702.03% to Rs 150.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 72.03% to Rs 1818.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1057.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1818.421057.0352.9640.24224.3140.45200.2125.18150.2218.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News