Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 702.03% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 72.03% to Rs 1818.42 croreNet profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 702.03% to Rs 150.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 72.03% to Rs 1818.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1057.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1818.421057.03 72 OPM %52.9640.24 -PBDT224.3140.45 455 PBT200.2125.18 695 NP150.2218.73 702
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 5:32 PM IST