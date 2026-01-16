Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Jayatma Enterprises rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.110.16 -31 OPM %025.00 -PBDT0.160.07 129 PBT0.140.05 180 NP0.150.06 150
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 5:32 PM IST