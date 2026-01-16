Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Enterprises rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.110.16025.000.160.070.140.050.150.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News