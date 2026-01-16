Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 14393.20 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 14.12% to Rs 1122.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 983.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 14393.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13285.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14393.2013285.6016.4413.622251.201756.201777.501297.401122.00983.20

