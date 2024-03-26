Sensex (    %)
                             
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.66%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 1.66% at 1819.05 today. The index is down 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd slipped 3.92%, D B Corp Ltd shed 3.38% and Nazara Technologies Ltd dropped 2.71%. The Nifty Media index is up 8.00% over last one year compared to the 29.55% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.57% and Nifty PSE index added 0.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.42% to close at 22004.7 while the SENSEX is down 0.50% to close at 72470.3 today.
First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

