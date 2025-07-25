Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.61%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.61%

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 2.61% at 1669.6 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped 4.39%, Dish TV India Ltd fell 4.23% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 3.75%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 18.00% over last one year compared to the 1.77% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has dropped 2.21% and Nifty PSE index has slid 2.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.90% to close at 24837 while the SENSEX has slid 0.88% to close at 81463.09 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Board of HFCL approves shifting of registered office

Sensex settles 721 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,850; VIX jumps 5.15%

Japanese markets end lower after gaining for two days

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Bajaj Finserv Q1 PAT jumps 27% YoY to Rs 5,329 cr

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

