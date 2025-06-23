Monday, June 23, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 4.39%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 4.39%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 4.39% at 1748.4 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 12.46%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd jumped 3.81% and Nazara Technologies Ltd gained 3.52%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 14.00% over last one year compared to the 6.26% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.48% and Nifty Auto index has slid 0.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.56% to close at 24971.9 while the SENSEX has slid 0.62% to close at 81896.79 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market ends with steep losses, media shares outperform; VIX rallies 2.74%

Market ends with steep losses, media shares outperform; VIX rallies 2.74%

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.65%

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.65%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon