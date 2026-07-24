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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.86%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.86%

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 1.86% at 1527.45 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd added 5.61%, Tips Music Ltd gained 3.38% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 1.97%. The Nifty Media index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 5.17% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index is down 1.10% and Nifty IT index added 0.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.43% to close at 23767.45 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.43% to close at 76059.77 today.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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