Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.39%
Nifty Media index closed up 2.39% at 1563.9 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd gained 5.57%, Saregama India Ltd jumped 3.70% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 3.22%. The Nifty Media index is down 6.00% over last one year compared to the 3.39% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 2.34% and Nifty Realty index increased 2.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.96% to close at 23995.95 while the SENSEX added 1.02% to close at 76835.78 today.
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST