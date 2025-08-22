Friday, August 22, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.25%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.25%

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 1.25% at 9375.45 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd shed 2.79%, Adani Enterprises Ltd slipped 2.20% and Tata Steel Ltd fell 1.83%. The Nifty Metal index is up 1.00% over last one year compared to the 0.24% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.12% and Nifty Bank index has dropped 1.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.85% to close at 24870.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.85% to close at 81306.85 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Clean Science & Technology allots 6,532 equity shares under ESOS

KP Green Engineering successfully Asia's Largest Galvanizing Kettle at its Matar unit

KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

Vikram Solar ends with 54.63 times subscription

Fedbank Financial Services allots 1.68 lakh equity shares under ESOS

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

